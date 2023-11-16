Bahrain Condemns Israeli Occupation's Bombing Near Gaza's Jordanian Field Hospital

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Bahrain strongly condemned on Thursday Israeli forces bombing on the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza Strip, injuring seven hospital staff.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Bahrain's solidarity with Jordan, considering the attack a violation of international humanitarian law, the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, and endangers the lives of patients, medical personnel and civilians.

The ministry stressed the need for the international community to take action to immediately stop the war in Gaza Strip, prevent the targeting of civilian installations and infrastructure in the Strip, and provide safe passages for the delivery of humanitarian aid to ease the suffering of the people in Gaza. (end)

