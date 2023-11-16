Death Toll Rises To 26 In North China Building Fire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Death toll has risen to 26 after a fire broke out on Thursday at a coalmine company building in north China's Shanxi Province, state-run Xinhua News Agency, reported citing rescuers.
The fire ripped through the second floor of the five-story building located in Lyuliang City, according to the report.
Rescue efforts are underway, and more than 60 people have been sent to a local hospital for treatment. (end)
mk
