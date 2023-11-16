Tabreed Announces its 9M 2023 Results, with a 10% Rise in Revenue to AED 1.8 Billion

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 15 November 2023: Tabreed, the world’s leading district cooling company reported its financial results for the nine-month period ending 30 September 2023. During the first nine months of the year, Tabreed sustained positive momentum, recording a robust top line of AED 1.8 billion, a 10% increase year-on-year, compared to AED 1.7 billion in the same period last year. Attributed to this success is the steady growth Tabreed achieved in its consumption volumes (9% year-on-year) driven by new connections and higher demand from existing customers.



During the first nine months of 2023, Tabreed delivered an additional 41,319 Refrigeration Tons (RT) across its portfolio, having commissioned the all-new SeaWorld Abu Dhabi plant in the UAE, two new plants in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and completed an acquisition of a plant from Tata Realty in India, bringing Tabreed’s tally to 89 plants and a total connected capacity to more than 1.3 million RT.



Reflecting its commitment to driving efficiencies across its operations, Tabreed’s Gross Profit increased by 3% year-on-year in the nine-month period to AED 804 million, from AED 781 in 9M 2022, while EBITDA reached AED 914 million (AED 912 million in 9M 2022) with healthy EBITDA margin of 50%. This is further mirrored in efficient working capital management marked by a 11% year-on-year increase in Net Cash from Operating Activities (AED 959 million in 9M 2023 versus AED 866 million in 9M 2022). Tabreed’s balance sheet reflected further strength underscored by an improved Net Debt/EBITDA ratio of 4.18x (4.49x as end of FY 2022). Strong cash flow generation and prudent financial management has enabled the company to maintain an ‘Investment Grade’ credit rating with Moody’s & Fitch.







