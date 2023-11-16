PUBG MOBILE AND PAGANI S.P.A. ANNOUNCE EPIC COLLABORATION AS HIGH-OCTANE ACTION MEETS HIGH-PERFORMANCE LUXURY

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – November 13, 2023 – PUBG MOBILE, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is excited to announce a partnership with Italian hypercar manufacturer Pagani S.p.A.

Between November 10th and January 7th, the collaboration will see two iconic Pagani models introduced into PUBG MOBILE, made available with colour schemes exclusive to the game.

Established in 1998, Pagani is renowned for crafting exquisite, limited-production hypercars that seamlessly blend artistry with engineering brilliance. PUBG MOBILE players can immerse themselves in the exhilaration of Pagani's iconic creations, from the performance-enhanced Pagani Imola to the track-focused Pagani Zonda R. Both models will be available in the official livery, solid colour, colour blocking, and dazzling collaboration colour options - the Imola in iridescent Nebula Dream, and the Zonda R in a musical equalizer-inspired Melodic Midnight. The Imola will also be available in a special effect colourway, Arctic Aegic, showcasing a captivating frosty ice effect.



But the luxury and excitement doesn't stop with these remarkable vehicles. PUBG MOBILE players can also add an extra touch of opulence and excitement to their in-game experience with the exclusive Pagani Parachute, Driver Cover, Driver Top, Driver Bottoms, and Driver Shoes.



The new Pagani vehicles will also be part of the recently unveiled PUBG MOBILE Collection system. The more cars players accumulate from the partnership, the greater the in-game rewards they'll unlock, with those who collect all 7 vehicles earning a unique title marking their achievement.

Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG MOBILE Publishing at Tencent Games said: “As the leader in mobile battle royale gaming, PUBG MOBILE is all about embracing the spirit of competition and pushing boundaries. Our partnership with Pagani, synonymous with high-performance and luxury in the automotive industry, injects a new, electrifying dimension into the battlegrounds that PUBG MOBILE hope our players will enjoy.”

Michael Staskin, CEO,PAGANI AUTOMOBILI AMERICA, INC. said: “We are delighted to collaborate with PUBG MOBILE, a game that, like Pagani, is driven by a passion for performance and innovation. Our partnership is a celebration of precision and excellence, where the art of design meets the thrill of virtual competition. Together, we aspire to awaken the passion for speed and sophistication in both gaming enthusiasts and aficionados of high-performance cars.”

The PUBG MOBILE x Pagani collaboration will be available beginning November 10th until January 7th. Download the game for free on the App Store and Google Play Store to try the new content.





