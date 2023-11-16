A strategic partnership between the Global Media Congress and Spica Media Monitoring Company

(MENAFN- JUMMAR PR) Abu Dhabi, UAE – November 16, 2023:

The organizing committee of the Global Media Congress, organized by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) from 14-16 November at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, has selected ( Spica Media Intelligence ) as a strategic partner to monitor the congress's news, reactions, and public interaction through social media.



Commenting on this partnership, the CEO of Spica Media, Bahaa Qasim Al-Zyoud, praised the efforts of the Congress organizing committee, saying: "The effectiveness of the event was evident even before it commenced, as the number of participating countries in this edition grew by 22%, reaching 172 countries. The number of exhibiting companies and participating brands also increased by 33% compared to the previous session."



The Congress also witnessed the first-time participation of thirty-one countries, indicating that the current session's impact on the participating countries' media and the local media covering these contributions will be different. Hence, there was a need for a technical solution that keeps pace with this participation and provides accurate indicators for media decision-makers."



Al-Zyoud also expressed his gratitude to His Excellency Mohamed Jalal Al Rayssi, the Director-General of the Agency, and his team for their diligent attention to the digital media market and their evaluation of active companies in this sector. He stated that the congress's selection of Spica company as the official partner for media monitoring on a global level signifies a significant advancement for regional companies operating in the field of media technology solutions. This serves as a strong indicator of Spica's excellence in media monitoring and data analysis on a global scale.



It is worth mentioning that Spica is among the pioneering companies in the Arab region that provide a digital media system to the media market. The company aims to offer integrated media solutions and smart digital tools for news monitoring and media content management. Additionally, it focuses on managing and monitoring the publishing process across various media outlets.



