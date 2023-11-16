XS.com Welcomes Hanna Chung as Country Manager for Vietnam

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Global, 16th November 2023 – XS.com, the global FinTech and financial services provider, has today announced appointing Ms. Hanna Chung as the Country Manager for Vietnam. With a distinguished career and over a decade of expertise in the financial services industry, Hanna Chung is a seasoned professional in the field.



In her previous roles, Hanna Chung displayed exceptional leadership, and contribution to growth and success. Her proven track record in managing and expanding financial markets in Vietnam makes her a valuable addition to the XSteam.



Hanna Chung's appointment comes at a pivotal moment as the global multi-asset broker continues its global expansion, strategically establishing its presence in regions worldwide, including the dynamic Vietnamese market.



"I look forward to collaborating with our clients, partners, and the dedicated XSteam to introduce innovative financial solutions to the Vietnamese market. Together, we will maintain XS.com's reputation for excellence and make a positive impact on the financial sector," Hanna mentioned.



Wael Hammad, Group CCO for XS.com, shares his delight in welcoming Hanna Chung to our team. He highlights her extensive experience in the financial industry and her commitment to delivering top-quality services, which align perfectly with XS.com's mission.



"As we expand our presence in Vietnam and beyond, Hanna Chung's leadership will be invaluable, and we eagerly anticipate achieving new heights together while providing exceptional value to our clients," Wael Hammad remarked.



Hanna Chung's strong leadership and industry knowledge will drive XS.com's mission to provide tailored financial services and support to the Vietnamese market.



The multi-award-winning broker's dedication to offering advanced technology, educational resources, and top-tier customer service aligns perfectly with her vision for enhancing the financial landscape in Vietnam.



Vietnam is a rapidly growing market with increasing demand for innovative financial solutions, and Hanna Chung's appointment is set to play a pivotal role in meeting this demand.



As XSstrengthens its position as a global financial services leader, the appointment of Hanna Chung will undoubtedly be a key catalyst for success.



XSis confident that Hanna Chung, as the new Country Manager for Vietnam, will help build stronger relationships, a hallmark of XS.com, and foster growth in the Vietnamese market, further solidifying the company's reputation as a global financial services provider of choice.







MENAFN16112023006667014463ID1107437184