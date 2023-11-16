Russian missile forces position hypersonic Avangard missile in southern silo

(MENAFN) On Thursday, a television channel affiliated with the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russia's missile forces had positioned an intercontinental ballistic missile containing a hypersonic Avangard vehicle with nuclear capabilities in a launch silo in southern Russia. President Vladimir Putin introduced the Avangard in 2018, presenting it as a response to the United States' advancements in developing a new generation of weapons and a missile defense system deemed penetrable by the Avangard.



The Avangard, once near its target, separates from the missile and boasts exceptional maneuverability, capable of deviating from its path at speeds up to 27 times faster than the speed of sound, equivalent to 34,000 kilometers per hour. Zvezda TV, a channel owned by the Russian Ministry of Defense, broadcasted the process of transporting the ballistic missile to the launch silo located in the Orenburg region, near Kazakhstan. Notably, this marks the second installation of a missile equipped with the Avangard system at the same Orenburg facility since the initial deployment in 2019.



Russia and the United States, being the world's leading nuclear powers, have expressed concern over the continual breakdown of arms control treaties designed to mitigate the arms race dynamics of the Cold War era and reduce the risk of nuclear conflict. Despite these concerns, both nations, along with China, are actively developing an array of new weapons systems, including hypersonic capabilities. Russia considers these hypersonic missiles crucial for upholding the existing nuclear balance, emphasizing their challenging interception by missile defense systems and their role in maintaining a strategic equilibrium based on mutual deterrence.

