South Korea, United States to expand defense alliance into realm of Earth's orbit

(MENAFN) In a joint space forum held recently, South Korea and the United States affirmed their commitment to expanding their defense alliance into the realm of Earth's orbit. This collaborative effort coincides with both nations' efforts to deepen cooperation, responding to increasing threats from geopolitical adversaries, notably North Korea and China.



The agreement between Seoul and Washington extends beyond defense to encompass trade and civil space exploration. South Korea, in particular, is intensifying its pursuit of independent missile launch and surveillance capabilities, aligning with the broader context of the Asian space race. Against the backdrop of escalating tensions, the two countries recognize the need to fortify their partnership in various strategic domains.



South Korea's Foreign Minister, Park Jin, highlighted the growing trend of militarizing and weaponizing space, describing it as a vast geopolitical chessboard. Notably, South Korea has made significant strides in space exploration, with achievements such as deploying an unmanned lunar orbiter to examine the moon's surface for future landing sites. In the past year, the country successfully launched a satellite using a domestically developed rocket, a feat accomplished by only six nations: Russia, the United States, France, Japan, and India, which notably landed a probe on the moon's south pole in August.



President Yoon Suk-yeol affirmed South Korea's ambitious goals, aiming to land a spacecraft on the moon by 2032 and another on Mars by 2045. As part of this trajectory, Seoul aims to have 130 satellites in space by 2030, marking a six-fold increase from its current capacity. In a recent announcement, South Korea expressed its intention to launch its first military spy satellite, a significant leap for a nation with a relatively modest history in space exploration. The collaborative efforts between South Korea and the United States underscore the transformative strides the former is making in advancing its space capabilities.

