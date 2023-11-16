Dubai Air Show sees robust growths in orders despite mounting regional tensions

(MENAFN) The Dubai Air Show has witnessed a surge in orders from Middle Eastern airlines, signaling a robust aviation industry despite escalating regional tensions. Notably, Emirates Airlines made a substantial order for 90 of Boeing's 777X, the world's largest twin-engine aircraft, amounting to a staggering USD52 billion. Following suit, Flydubai placed an USD11 billion order for 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, marking a significant expansion of its fleet with these wide-body planes. Additionally, Royal Jordanian Airlines committed to purchasing Boeing's 787 wide-body aircraft.



This influx of orders is noteworthy considering concerns about declining air travel demand in the region, particularly due to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Despite a reported decrease in flight bookings and sales in the aftermath of the conflict, the aviation industry appears resilient. ForwardKeys, a specialized data provider, reported a drop in flight bookings to the Middle East, falling from 13 percent above 2019 levels to 13 percent below in the three weeks following the conflict's outbreak. Moreover, flight sales from the region saw a decline of 10 percentage points.



Interestingly, the demand for larger aircraft has seen an upswing, driven in part by the aviation industry's recovery from the prolonged recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which particularly impacted long-haul flights. The substantial orders placed at the Dubai Air Show underscore the industry's confidence in its trajectory, even amid geopolitical uncertainties.

