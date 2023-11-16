UAE: Indian Technician Wins Dh20-Million Mahzooz Prize But Has No Plans To Quit His Job

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 16 Nov 2023, 12:48 PM

Shreeju, an Indian expat who works as a technician in Fujairah, still can't believe that he now has a whopping Dh20 million to his name.

“I ask myself: I am still a millionaire. I am still in disbelief," said Shreeju, a control room technician at an oil and gas firm.

Even with the life-changing Mahzooz cheque now in his hands, the expat has no plans to quit his job.

“I will be continuing with my job and I have no plans to quit any time soon," he said, adding that his manager is also not aware of his winnings.

A UAE resident for the last 11 years and a father to six-year-old twins, Shreeju has always wanted to have a house of his own.

“I decided to buy a house by taking a bank loan. But now with this winning amount, I can build a massive bungalow,” he said, adding that his wife is also in disbelief.

The expat learnt about his win on Sunday morning.“Prior to this, I have matched one digit and three digits. I thought it was the same this time. But when I opened the mail, it was Dh20 million. I don't know why I can't still believe it,” said Shreeju.

The expat has been participating in the Mahzooz draw for the last three years, usually selecting numbers at random.

“I do not have any specific numbers in mind. This time, I selected four numbers as the previous draw and just changed two numbers,” he said.

