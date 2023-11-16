Official statistics: France's unemployment rate increases to 7.4 percent in Q3

(MENAFN) Official statistics reveal that France's unemployment rate surged more rapidly than anticipated to reach 7.4 percent in the third quarter. Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire attributed this increase to a deceleration in economic growth, pointing to the broader impact of the global economic slowdown on France. Le Maire, speaking to C News TV, emphasized that the rise is reflective of the challenging economic conditions prevailing not only in Europe but worldwide.



Contrary to analysts' expectations of a 7.3 percent growth in the third quarter, the actual figure of 7.4 percent represents a notable increase from the unrevised 7.2 percent recorded in the previous quarter. This latest unemployment rate, affecting approximately 2.3 million people, marks the highest level since the second quarter of 2022, underscoring the severity of the economic challenges faced by France.



In contrast, there is a contrasting trend in annual inflation in France, which saw a decrease to 4.5 percent in October from the previous month's 5.7 percent. The final data, coordinated with the European Union and released by the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies, attributes this decline to decreases in prices within the energy and food sectors. While unemployment poses a significant concern, the moderation in inflation provides a nuanced perspective on the economic landscape in France, hinting at complex dynamics influencing the nation's economic trajectory.

