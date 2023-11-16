DHL e-commerce shows inaugural global online shopper survey in 2023

(MENAFN) DHL E-commerce recently conducted its inaugural global online shopper survey for 2023, delving into e-commerce purchasing behaviors worldwide, with a specific focus on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



The survey, conducted online, offers comprehensive insights into the preferences and tendencies of shoppers regarding cross-border purchases. It explores various aspects, such as the reasons behind international shopping, consumer preferences, spending habits, attitudes toward delivery and returns, and a growing interest in sustainability.



According to the findings, Middle Eastern and North African shoppers stand out as the group most inclined to buy goods from foreign countries, constituting 67 percent of respondents. The study underscores the significance of a reliable delivery service, with a substantial proportion expressing their readiness to abandon a purchase if professional delivery options are not available. Furthermore, 69 percent of respondents from the region expressed a preference for free next-day delivery, along with a strong inclination toward a complimentary return policy, with one in three favoring cash-on-delivery payment options.



The survey highlighted a substantial prevalence of online shopping within the UAE population, with nearly one-fifth of respondents indicating that they engage in online shopping at least once daily. Notably, express delivery services emerged as a priority for these consumers, with 45 percent expressing dissatisfaction with prolonged delivery times when shopping online. Additionally, 54 percent of UAE shoppers emphasized the significance of free delivery in enhancing their online shopping experience, and an overwhelming 96 percent stated that they would abandon their shopping carts if their preferred delivery options were not available.

