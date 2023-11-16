(MENAFN) Late on Wednesday, the Russian Statistics Service reported that the country's annual growth accelerated to 5.5 percent in the third quarter, marking the fastest pace of growth in more than a decade. This significant surge surpassed expectations and exceeded the previous quarter's growth rate of 4.9 percent. The remarkable economic rebound comes despite unprecedented Western sanctions imposed over the conflict in Ukraine, indicating resilience in key sectors of the Russian economy.



The growth and increasing consumer demand in Russia, supported by substantial government spending, have enabled various industries, including banks, automakers, and airlines, to adapt and, in some cases, thrive. This adaptability and resilience defy the expectations of US and European sanctions aimed at harming the Russian economy.



The economic recovery not only showcases the adaptability of Russian industries but also highlights the limitations of the sanctions imposed. This contradicts the initial intentions expressed by US President Joe Biden, who had promised that the sanctions were designed to significantly impact Russia's economy and devalue the ruble in response to the conflict in Ukraine that unfolded in February 2022.

