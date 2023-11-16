Gold prices witness modest increase, reaching USD1,961.81 per ounce

(MENAFN) Gold prices witnessed a moderate increase on Thursday, driven by the prevailing sentiment that the US Federal Reserve has concluded its monetary tightening cycle. However, the ascent faced limitations due to the strengthening US dollar. In spot transactions, gold rose by 0.1 percent, reaching USD1,961.81 per ounce as of 0315 GMT, while US gold futures settled at USD1,964.60.



City Index's Chief Analyst, Matt Simpson, noted that the gold market exhibited a calming trend following the excitement spurred by the US inflation report. The precious metal appeared relatively stable around the USD1,960 mark, despite the dollar's attempts to recover some of its recent losses. The dollar's upward momentum persisted against other currencies, propelled by robust US economic data, thereby making gold comparatively more expensive for international buyers.



Investors' confidence in the US Federal Reserve signaling the conclusion of its interest rate hikes was bolstered by indicators pointing towards a slowdown in inflation. The prospect of lower interest rates enhances the allure of gold, known for not generating returns and serving as a hedge against inflation.



Turning to other precious metals, silver experienced a 0.4 percent decline in spot transactions, settling at USD23.36 per ounce. Platinum followed suit with a 0.6 percent dip, reaching USD890.95, while palladium registered an 0.8 percent decrease, landing at USD1,022.93 per ounce.

MENAFN16112023000045015682ID1107437097