EIA: US crude oil inventories increase, gasoline, distillate stocks decrease

(MENAFN) In the latest update from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), it was revealed on Wednesday that crude oil inventories in the United States experienced a notable increase, while stocks of gasoline and distillates witnessed a decline during the past week.



Crude inventories saw a rise of 3.6 million barrels, reaching 421.9 million last week, surpassing the expectations of analysts who had anticipated an increase of 1.8 million barrels according to a Reuters poll. The EIA further detailed that oil inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma delivery center increased by 1.9 million barrels during the same period.



Additionally, the EIA reported a rise in US refineries' consumption of crude oil, indicating an increase of 164,000 barrels per day in the past week. Refinery operating rates experienced a 0.9 percentage point increase during the same period.



On the flip side, gasoline inventories saw a decrease of 1.5 million barrels, settling at 223.5 million last week, contrary to the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters, who had foreseen a rise of 0.6 million barrels.



Distillate stocks, encompassing diesel and heating oil, also witnessed a decline, dropping by 1.4 million barrels to 111.3 million over the past week. Expectations had indicated a slightly lower decline of 1.2 million barrels.



The EIA clarified that net US imports of crude oil decreased by 385,000 barrels per day in the last week, providing insights into the evolving dynamics of the country's energy landscape.

