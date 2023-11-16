Robust fall in US producer price index indicates eased inflationary pressures

(MENAFN) In a notable development, the US producer price index experienced its most significant drop in three and a half years during October, primarily driven by a substantial decrease in gasoline prices. This decline serves as the latest indicator of a moderation in inflationary pressures within the economy. The United States Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Wednesday that the producer price index for final demand contracted by 0.5 percent last month, marking the most substantial decrease since April 2020.



A noteworthy revision was made to the September data, revealing that the index increased by a mere 0.4 percent instead of the initially reported 0.5 percent. This adjustment came as a surprise, as economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a 0.1 percent rise in the index. The revised figures underscore a nuanced economic landscape where fluctuations in prices are closely monitored for their potential implications on broader economic conditions.



Examining the data over the 12 months leading up to October, the index demonstrated a more tempered increase of 1.3 percent, following a more pronounced jump of 2.2 percent in September. This report follows Tuesday's data, which indicated that consumer prices remained unchanged in October, providing additional context to the evolving inflationary scenario.

