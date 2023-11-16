Europe to depend on natural gas for coming twenty years

(MENAFN) Expo Holding, Switzerland's largest renewable energy company, has declared that Europe will remain dependent on natural gas for at least the next 20 years. This decision comes as cleaner alternatives are yet to achieve widespread adoption and full maturity in the energy landscape. Domenico De Luca, the head of the trade and sales sector at Expo, emphasized that, for the time being, natural gas stands as the only viable solution. He stated, "We have no other solutions... We will continue to depend on gas," highlighting the necessity of natural gas in addressing the irregular production of renewable energy.



De Luca further explained that, despite the quest for less polluting fuels like hydrogen, the current lack of essential infrastructure across Europe hinders the effectiveness of hydrogen as an alternative energy source. This assertion sheds light on the practical challenges in transitioning away from natural gas, particularly in the face of ongoing debates about its role in the broader energy transition toward cleaner sources.



The ongoing discourse on the role of natural gas in the energy transition is a subject of considerable importance. Major gas producers, including industry giants such as Shell and Woodside Energy Group, emphasize the pivotal role of gas in the long-term energy landscape. It is noteworthy that leading companies such as Shell and Total Energies have recently inked contracts to procure liquefied natural gas from Qatar, intending to supply Europe post-2050.

