Japanese stock market increases, surpassing 33,000 Points

(MENAFN) A significant increase in the Nikkei index by 2.5 percent thanks to strong financial performance and optimism about an interest rate increase

In a robust comeback, the Japanese Nikkei index experienced a significant leap, surpassing the 33,000-point mark for the first time in approximately two months. This surge is attributed to robust corporate performances and a positive outlook fueled by expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its monetary policy.



Closing today's trading session, the Nikkei Index showcased an impressive 2.52 percent increase, reaching 33,519.70 points. Notably, this uptick was reflected in the rise of 159 out of 225 stocks on the index, with 64 stocks experiencing a decline and two maintaining stability.



The catalyst for this surge was the robust performance of the three major indices on Wall Street during Tuesday's session, with the Nasdaq index leading the charge with a 2.13 percent increase, driven by the strength of technology stocks. This positive momentum follows weaker-than-expected inflation data, leading to heightened expectations that the Federal Reserve may have reached the pinnacle of its monetary tightening cycle.



Delving into the specifics of the Japanese markets, notable gains were seen in shares of the Idemitsu Kosan Refinery on the Nikkei Index, witnessing an impressive 18.29 percent increase. This surge followed heightened earnings expectations and the announcement of a stock split. Additionally, the index of shares belonging to oil and coal production companies emerged as the top-performing sector on the Japanese Stock Exchange, experiencing a notable 6.42 percent rise. The overall market sentiment indicates a positive response to both domestic corporate dynamics and the broader global economic landscape.

MENAFN16112023000045015682ID1107437031