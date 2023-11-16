Closing Of Africa Investment Forum 2023 In Marrakech: $34.82 Billions Of Investment Interest

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) The Africa Investment Forum (AIF) Market Days 2023, ended the 10th of November in Marrakech with unprecedented success, securing a staggering $34.82 billion in investment interest within 72 hours. Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, Chair of AIF and President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), highlighted the forum's extraordinary accomplishment during his closing speech, emphasizing the platform's objective: "One purpose in mind: deals, deals, and deals."

This figure reflects the growing confidence of investors in the potential of African markets and the ability of the AIF to connect them with viable opportunities through its boardrooms.

The three-day forum gathered 1000 delegates, including three Heads of State, two Heads of Government, CEO's, ministers, representatives from the financial sector and industry, underlining the growing international interest in Africa's investment potential.

The forum's discussions focused on various industries, enabling significant partnerships and agreements discussed amongst the different boardrooms organized by AIF. The main industries covered by these deals included food and agriculture, renewable energy, mining, transport corridors, aviation, deep-water seaports and railways, ICT, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence, creative industries, and healthcare.

Furthermore, a landmark achievement of AIF was the launch of the Alliance for Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, with a substantial commitment of 3 billion dollars from its partners, including the AfDB and the seven constituents of the Africa Investment Forum. This initiative aims at boosting agro-industrial processing and value addition across the continent.

The Forum also highlighted the growing role of Women as investment champions, with a special emphasis on promoting and supporting female leadership across africa.

The success of the Africa Investment Forum Market Days 2023 reinforces its position as a premier platform for catalyzing investment in Africa. The forum's focus on fostering partnerships, promoting economic resilience, and facilitating deals underscores its crucial role in driving Africa's economic transformation.

About the AIF

Founded in 2018, the African Investment Forum is a multi-stakeholder platform that has become the continent's premier investment platform. A flagship initiative of the African Development Bank, Islamic Development Bank, the AIF has European Development Bank, Afreximbank, Trade and Development Bank, Development Bank of Southern Africa, Africa Finance Cooperation, Africa 50 as its Founding Partners.

