The 25Th China Hi-Tech Fair Opens In Shenzhen, Setting New Record In Scale

The 25th China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) commenced on November 15, 2023 in Shenzhen, China, featuring the theme "Invigorate the Power of Innovation, Upgrade the Quality of Development." The exhibition is expected to cover an area of 500,000 square meters, making it the most extensive and globally diverse session to date. Renowned guests from around the world will be gathered to explore trends in technological innovation and future directions, collectively contributing to the implementation of innovation-driven development strategies. The fair will run until November 19.

Highlights of the Event:

Diverse Exhibition Zones: CHTF in Futian District features specialized shows including the National Innovation & Tech Show, International Innovation & Tech Show, Investment & Consulting Services, Specialized and Sophisticated SMEs, Next Generation IT, Environmental Protection, New Display, Smart City, Digital Healthcare, and High-end Equipment Manufacturing. The exhibition area in Bao'an District complements this with exhibitions on Clean Energy, New Materials, Aerospace Technology, Emergency Safety Technology, Green & Low-Carbon, and Scientific Experimental Instrument.

Government and Academic Participation: Five Chinese ministries including the Ministry of Commerce and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, along with 33 provinces and cities, and 27 prestigious universities such as Tsinghua University and Peking University, will participate. Key enterprises including state-owned companies like Sinopec and PetroChina, industry leaders like Huawei and ZTE, and innovative SMEs like Gecko Motors and Corerain are among the exhibitors.

Global Recognition: CHTF has attracted widespread attention from the global tech community, with over 105 countries and regions participating. Notable international organizations and companies, including Intel and Starbucks, will unveil major projects during the fair.

Belt and Road Initiative Focus: Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), this year's CHTF will serve as a new opportunity for scientific and technological innovation cooperation among BRI countries, contributing to the high-quality development of the initiative.

International Representation: Countries along the Belt and Road, including the UAE, Kenya, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Greece, and Hungary, are sending delegations led by ministerial-level officials, setting up national pavilions to showcase the latest technologies and products, and hosting investment-oriented roadshows. Several pavilions, including those of Pakistan and Hungary, are organizing themed activities.

The 25th CHTF promises to be a milestone event, fostering global collaboration, and advancing technology for a sustainable future.

