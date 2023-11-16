EQS-News: HAEMATO AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

HAEMATO AG publishes figures for the third quarter of 2023:



Sales increase of around 13% compared to the same period of the previous year, strong increase in EBIT margin and significant increase in operating result:













In the first nine months of the 2023 financial year, preliminary IFRS consolidated sales rose by around 13% to EUR 212.2 million compared to the same period in 2022 (EUR 188.2 million).







The result from ordinary activities (EBITDA) increased strongly by around 33% from EUR 7.7 million to EUR 10.2 million.









The operating result (EBIT) even increased by over 42% to EUR 9.5 million (previous year 30/09/2022: EUR 6.7 million).





Equity increased by EUR 1.14 million to EUR 148.3 million compared to 31 December 2022.





Berlin, 16 November 2023 - HAEMATO AG (ISIN: DE000A289VV1) has impressively continued its profitable growth path and increased sales in the first nine months of the 2023 financial year by EUR 24.0 million to EUR 212.18 million compared to the same period in 2022. This represents a sales growth of 12.8%.

The result from ordinary activities (EBITDA) increased from EUR 7.7 million in the previous year to EUR 10.2 million, an increase of 32.8 %. The operating result (EBIT) increased by EUR 2.8 million from EUR 6.7 million to EUR 9.5 million. This strong increase amounts to 42.2 % and results in particular from the further expansion of the profitable "Lifestyle & Aesthetics" division.

Equity increased further to EUR 148.31 million as of 30 September 2023 (previous year 31 December 2022: EUR 147.17 million). At 80.3%, the equity ratio remains high and demonstrates the Group's healthy capital structure.

"We are consistently pursuing our strategy of achieving a steady improvement in our EBIT margin through targeted product management and the successful implementation of efficiency enhancement programs. As a result, the EBIT margin increased to 4.5% in the first nine months of 2023, having already reached 3.9% in the first half of 2023. The EBIT margin improved by a whole percentage point compared to the same period of the previous year (30 September 2022: 3.5%).," says Patrick Brenske, board member of HAEMATO AG.

At this year's Annual General Meeting on 18 July in Berlin, a resolution was passed to distribute a dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-bearing share (previous year: EUR 1.10 per share).

Due to the extremely pleasing business performance in the third quarter of 2023, the company is raising its guidance for the 2023 financial year and now expects EBIT of EUR 10 to 12 million (previously: EUR 6 to 8 million EBIT).



About HAEMATO :

HAEMATO AG was founded in 1993 and is a pharmaceutical company with a focus on the trading of high-priced specialty pharmaceutical drugs (with a therapeutic emphasis on oncology, HIV, rheumatology and other chronic diseases) as well as the development and distribution of medical products and own brands, particularly in the area of "Lifestyle & Aesthetics". HAEMATO AG is listed on the Basic Board (Open Market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information can be found at .







Contact:

HAEMATO AG, Investor Relations

Telefon: +49 (0)30 897 30 86 70



