M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the third quarter 2023: Further strong growth and doubling of the operating result

M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the third quarter 2023:



Further strong growth and doubling of the operating result









Group sales increase by over 10% to EUR 236.6 million in the first nine months of the 2023 financial year (previous year: EUR 214.2 million).





Group EBITDA increases by over 55% from EUR 10.9 million to EUR 16.9 million.





The operating result (Group EBIT) increases by over 98% to EUR 12.9 million (previous year: EUR 6.5 million).



Beauty segment: sales increase of 28.5% to EUR 53.2 million (previous year: EUR 41.4 million) and sharp rise in the Beauty EBIT margin from 8.2% to 23.5%

Berlin, 16 November 2023 – M1 Kliniken AG (ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8) announces the unaudited IFRS financial figures for the period January to September 2023. Accordingly, the consolidated sales of the M1 Group increased by 10.5% to EUR 236.6 million in the first nine months of 2023 (previous year: EUR 214.2 million).

The M1 Group's consolidated EBITDA totalled EUR 16.9 million as of 30 September 2023 (previous year: EUR 10.9 million), which corresponds to an increase of 55.4 %. EBIT rose by 98.2% to EUR 12.94 million (previous year: EUR 6.53 million), an increase of EUR 6.4 million. The Group EBIT margin increased from 3.0% to 5.5%.

Sales and EBIT in the Beauty segment increased disproportionately in the first nine months of 2023. Sales increased by 28.5% to EUR 53.2 million (previous year: EUR 41.4 million). Four new aesthetic specialist centres were opened in Germany and abroad in the reporting period. The number of locations thus rose to a total of 58 medical treatment centres. EBIT in this segment improved from EUR 3.4 million to EUR 12.5 million. The EBIT margin in the Beauty segment increased from 8.2% to 23.5%.

The international beauty markets achieved sales growth of almost 100% to over EUR 11.4 million (previous year: EUR 6.0 million) and positive EBIT of EUR 0.3 million for the first time (previous year: EUR -1.1 million), thereby breaking even.

Further new specialist centres are being prepared for opening in Germany and abroad.





"Our expansion activities are fully on track and we expect to be able to open two more new locations in the current financial year, meaning that the M1 network will comprise 60 locations by the end of the year. The importance of foreign locations will increase considerably in the future. To this end, the Group is investing in brand awareness and reach in the national markets it serves," says Attila Strauss, CEO of M1 Kliniken AG.



About M1 Kliniken AG

M1 Kliniken AG is the leading provider of beauty medical health services in Germany. In the aesthetic and surgical field, the group of companies offers products and services with the highest quality standards. Under the brand name "M1 Med Beauty", beauty medical treatments are currently offered at 58 specialist centres. The M1 Schlossklinik for plastic and aesthetic surgery in Berlin, with six operating theatres and 35 beds, is one of the largest and most modern facilities of its kind in Europe. Since the end of 2018, M1 has been pushing ahead with its internationalisation and is currently represented in nine countries. With its stake in HAEMATO AG, M1 Kliniken AG is also in a position to exploit sales and earnings potential of treatment products in the medical-aesthetic field.







