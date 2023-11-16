DGTR Initiates Suo-Motu Investigation Against Four Chinese Products To Protect Msmes

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 16 (KNN) The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) the investigation arm of Commerce Ministry has“suo-motu” initiated probes against the alleged dumping of four products, including roller chains, glass mirrors and fasteners, by Chinese companies, reported Business Standard.



The authority seeks to guard MSME units against cheap imports from the neighbouring country, an official said on Wednesday.

Generally the anti-dumping investigations are initiated based on an application filed by domestic producers.

But the fragmented industries did not have the know-how of the procedures involved in the trade remedy probe, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has undertaken the exercise to investigate the matter on its own initiative.

Directorate General of Trade Remedies Anant Swarup said that these products are mainly manufactured by MSMEs.

He said that the import of these four products together stood at about Rs 800 crore and they are coming from China.

“We have initiated four suo-motu cases,” Swarup told reporters here.

The DGTR said that it is probing the alleged dumping of telescopic channel drawer, unframed glass mirrors and fasteners.

The move is aimed at granting much-needed protection to the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) producers against dumped goods from China.

The directorate had received information that Indian producers of these products were facing stiff competition from unfairly priced Chinese imports.

(KNN Bureau)