FM Sitharaman Sees Israel-Gaza Conflict As Major Challenge For India-Middle East-Europe Connectivity Corridor

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 16 (KNN) The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza will impose its geopolitical challenges on India-Middle East-Europe Connectivity Corridor (IMEC), said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Calling IMEC as one of the most promising connectivity projects, she said will be a win-win situation for all states involved.

“However, it is not without its geopolitical challenges and the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza is a worrying manifestation of these,” she said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the 2023 Edition of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue on the theme 'Geopolitical Impacts Upon Indo-Pacific Maritime Trade And Connectivity', in New Delhi.

Further she said India is expected to overtake Japan and Germany to emerge as the third largest economy in the world by 2027.

Addressing the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue here, Sitharaman said India's economic growth is estimated to be just under 7 per cent during the year, the highest among major economies, despite global headwinds.

The Indian economy is therefore on the right track and is heading towards a bright future, she said.

(KNN Bureau)