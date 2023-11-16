WEAFED-Backed Handloom Expo To Be Held In Kohima From Nov 27 To Dec 10

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kohima, Nov 16 (KNN) The Nagaland Apex Weavers & Artisans Cooperative Federation (WEAFED) Dimapur is organising a handloom expo from November 27 to December 10 in Kohima.

The handloom expo is being sponsored by development commissioner (handloom) ministry of textiles government of India.

The WEAFED Dimapur has called upon interested cooperative societies, producer companies, apex societies, SHGs, handloom and handicraft agencies, including silk weavers, jute artisans and KVIC to submit applications on or before November 18, an official press release said.

Applicants must send in their submission along with detailed address, Mobile Number, Bank A/C No with IFSC code of the participants with an application, on or before the mentioned dates during the office hours.

The handloom expo will be held at Gorkha Public Panchayat Hall, Chandmari, Kohima.

