Meeting takes place in California between Xi, Biden

(MENAFN) In a highly anticipated bilateral summit, United States President Joe Biden welcomed his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to San Francisco on the first day of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting. Both leaders, accompanied by high-ranking government officials, delivered opening statements before engaging in official discussions.



Biden, recalling their previous meeting in Bali a year ago, expressed eagerness for candid and honest discussions about the intricate United States-China relationship. He emphasized the need to manage this relationship responsibly to prevent it from escalating from competition to conflict, stating his unwavering trust in the information shared by Xi.



Xi acknowledged the significant developments since their last meeting and highlighted global challenges such as rising protectionism and the sluggish post-pandemic global economy.



Describing the Sino-American relationship as the "most important bilateral relationship in the world," Xi emphasized the necessity of developing it within the context of ongoing major changes, alluding to the emergence of a multipolar global order.



Expressing optimism, Xi urged both nations to rise above their differences and find common ground. He emphasized that attempting to remodel each other is unrealistic, asserting that the planet is vast enough for both countries to succeed.



Xi's visit to California aligns with the APEC 2023 meeting, an inter-governmental forum comprising 21 Pacific Rim countries. The summit holds significant geopolitical implications as the leaders navigate the complexities of the United States-China relationship against the backdrop of evolving global dynamics.





MENAFN16112023000045015687ID1107436903