(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) On August 3, 2023 Xiamen-Jinsha Youth Sea Reading Club held a lecture on“Timely Beauty” on 24 solar terms between the both sides of the Taiwan Straits. Students on both sides of the strait look at Jinsha Academy, and at the Maritime Silk Road cultural node, they taste the elegance of 24 solar terms poems.







At the activity site, Tang Zhiqiang, director of the Agricultural History Research Department of China agricultural museum and secretary-general of the Alliance for the Protection and Inheritance of 24 Solar Terms, explained the creative experience of the book Deep Reading of 24 Solar Terms to young students, so that they could fully feel the wisdom and original contribution of the traditional Chinese calendar.







Li, a student from Taiwan, said,“Thanks to the support of Haicang Jinsha Academy, we can learn the culture of the 24 solar terms together, and have a deeper understanding of both agriculture and culture. We hope Jinsha Academy will have more research activities and cultural and educational activities in the future, so that young students can have a better understanding of Chinese traditional culture.







In addition, Jing Xin, deputy research librarian of the Capital Museum and editor-in-chief of China Museum 100, taught the spreading skills of printing characters with rice paper and ink, and teenagers on both sides of the strait learned about the traditional Chinese printing method through practice.

The purpose of this activity is to inherit and carry forward the excellent Chinese traditional culture such as the 24 solar terms by reading book and experiencing together, so that they can enhance mutual understanding and experience the beauty of Chinese culture together.