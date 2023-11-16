2023 Youth Reading Season Across The Taiwan Strait Was Launched In Xiamen

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Among them, 24 universities in Taiwan include Taiwan University, Kaohsiung University, Ming Chuan University, etc. Most Taiwan young people came to visit Xiamen for the first time. Universities in the mainland of China include China Academy of Social Sciences, Xiamen University and so on.







On that day, the young people from Taiwan arrived in Xiamen via Xiamen-Tianjin“three connections” route, and the first stop was the Archery Club in Xiamen, where they visited and learned about the traditional Chinese archery culture, and paired up to have a reading session of“Looking for a Reading Partner”. The young people on both sides of the strait got to know each other through the self-introduction and recommending a book, which made them closer.







In an interview with Zhongxin, Long Yingying, a teacher from Taiwan, said that there were 28 college students from Taiwan, who came from different universities in northern, central and southern Taiwan.

Cai Yuxuan, a recent graduate of Fu Jen Catholic University, participated in the event for the second time. She told reporters that four years ago, as a high school student, she participated in this activity for the first time and made very good friends.“The epidemic has not stopped us. In the past four years, I have been in contact with friends in the mainland of China.”







She said that the closing ceremony four years ago was still vivid. As soon as she heard about this activity this year, she quickly signed up to meet good friends and make new friends.“Taiwan students are looking forward to this reading season. They bring their favorite books and share them with students of similar age in the mainland of China, which not only increases their knowledge, but also makes good friends.”

According to the organizer, next, young people from both sides of the strait will go to Haicang, Xiamen to learn about the history of Jinsha Academy which will be rebuilt soon, participate in the creative experience sharing meeting of“Deep Reading of 24 Solar Terms”, and learn the traditional Chinese printing method by understanding the printing characters with rice paper and ink.

The organizer said that books are an important carrier of Chinese culture and a bridge for spiritual exchanges between young people on both sides of the strait. The purpose of this activity is to inherit and carry forward the excellent Chinese traditional culture such as the 24 solar terms by reading and experiencing together, so that young people on both sides of the strait can enhance mutual understanding and experience the beauty of Chinese culture together.

The cross-strait youth reading season is co-sponsored by the Xiamen District Management Committee of China (Fujian) Pilot Free Trade Zone, China Agricultural Museum, Haicang Jinsha Academy, Xiamen Foreign Books Group Co., Ltd. and Taiwan China Youth Exchange Association. Since 2017, more than 500 young people from both sides of the strait have been invited to participate in 36 reading exchange activities such as reading salons and lectures.