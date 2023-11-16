Taiwanese elections moves in China`s benefit

(MENAFN) In a significant political development, Taiwan's major opposition parties, the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP), have announced a groundbreaking alliance for the upcoming presidential election in January. The alliance aims to consolidate their political strength, presenting a united front with a joint ticket to enhance their chances of securing a more China-friendly government in Taipei.



The KMT and TPP, on Wednesday, formalized their collaboration by agreeing to field a single presidential candidate, avoiding vote-splitting, and committing to forming a joint government if successful in the election. TPP candidate Ko Wen-je emphasized the historic nature of the alliance, highlighting the need for collective efforts to achieve a favorable outcome.



The decision on the presidential candidate will be based on a collaborative analysis of polling data, with either Ko or the KMT's Hou Yu-ih emerging as the chosen candidate, while the runner-up will assume the role of vice presidential running mate.



The current vice president, Lai Ching-te, from the ruling Democrat Progressive Party (DPP), is leading in the polls for the presidential race, aiming to succeed the incumbent Tsai Ing-wen, who concludes her second term and is ineligible for re-election. However, the consolidation of opposition votes poses a significant challenge to the DPP's hold on power, potentially signaling a shift towards a less confrontational approach with China in Taipei.



Political analysts suggest that a successful opposition alliance increases the likelihood of improved cross-strait tensions, as the combined forces have a substantial chance of defeating the DPP's Lai, according to local polls. The prospect of either Ko or Hou securing the presidential seat is viewed by experts as a more favorable outcome for China than a DPP victory.



