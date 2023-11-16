Taiwanese elections moves in China`s benefit

(MENAFN) In a significant political development, Taiwan's major opposition parties, the Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP), have announced a groundbreaking alliance for the upcoming presidential election in January. The alliance aims to consolidate their political strength, presenting a united front with a joint ticket to enhance their chances of securing a more China-friendly government in Taipei.
The KMT and TPP, on Wednesday, formalized their collaboration by agreeing to field a single presidential candidate, avoiding vote-splitting, and committing to forming a joint government if successful in the election. TPP candidate Ko Wen-je emphasized the historic nature of the alliance, highlighting the need for collective efforts to achieve a favorable outcome.
The decision on the presidential candidate will be based on a collaborative analysis of polling data, with either Ko or the KMT's Hou Yu-ih emerging as the chosen candidate, while the runner-up will assume the role of vice presidential running mate.
The current vice president, Lai Ching-te, from the ruling Democrat Progressive Party (DPP), is leading in the polls for the presidential race, aiming to succeed the incumbent Tsai Ing-wen, who concludes her second term and is ineligible for re-election. However, the consolidation of opposition votes poses a significant challenge to the DPP's hold on power, potentially signaling a shift towards a less confrontational approach with China in Taipei.
Political analysts suggest that a successful opposition alliance increases the likelihood of improved cross-strait tensions, as the combined forces have a substantial chance of defeating the DPP's Lai, according to local polls. The prospect of either Ko or Hou securing the presidential seat is viewed by experts as a more favorable outcome for China than a DPP victory.
MENAFN16112023000045015687ID1107436898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.