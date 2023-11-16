Lavrov claims Iran, Lebanon desire to dodge great conflict

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed Moscow's belief that Iran, Lebanon, and the militant group Hezbollah are not inclined to escalate the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict into a broader regional war. Despite concerns raised by Israeli officials threatening to bomb Beirut and some United States hawks calling for an attack on Iran, Lavrov asserted that there is "no appetite" for a major conflict in Lebanon or Iran.



Lavrov highlighted recent televised remarks by Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, suggesting that the group has "no appetite for a big war." While acknowledging border clashes between Israeli troops and Hezbollah, a group dedicated to defending the Palestinian cause, Lavrov indicated that Hezbollah's current stance is not geared towards a large-scale conflict.



The Russian diplomat warned that this situation might change if Hezbollah is provoked into action, particularly in response to attempts to force Palestinians out of Gaza. Lavrov also addressed the situation in Iran, emphasizing that despite an escalation of attacks by militia forces on American bases in the region, Tehran is not seeking a broader conflict.



Lavrov dismissed the notion that recent attacks by "pro-Iranian" armed groups in Syria and Iraq targeting American military sites are a new development. He criticized the United States military presence in Syria as illegal and questioned its legitimacy in Iraq, pointing out that Iraq's parliament had ordered the government to expel American forces in 2020.



The interview provides insights into Russia's perspective on the current tensions in the Middle East, emphasizing a cautious optimism that the conflict will not escalate into a larger regional war.



