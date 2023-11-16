Israeli Occupation Raids Continue In Northern, Central Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli occupation aircraft and artillery launched at Thursday dawn a series of raids on the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza Strip and the northern areas of Gaza City, coinciding with the firing of flash bombs.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that occupation aircraft bombed two houses in the Nuseirat camp, leading to the death and injury of a number of citizens.

WAFA added that heavy raids were launched by occupation aircraft in Beit Lahia and the vicinity of the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza, coinciding with the launching of flash bombs.

The occupation artillery continues to bomb various areas of Gaza City, especially the Rimal neighborhood, as it besieges the city and prevents the movement of citizens and ambulances.

The occupation forces also bombed the vicinity of the Central Petrol Station, which houses dozens of displaced people, leading to the death and injury of many citizens.

The occupation continues its intense and unprecedented aggression against the Gaza Strip for the forty-first day, leaving thousands of martyrs and wounded, most of them children, women, and elderly, while hundreds are still under the rubble and have not been recovered due to the dangerous field conditions, amid a severe siege on the Gaza Strip, which cut off electricity and water and prevented the entry of medicines, foodstuffs, and vital aid, which increases the complexity and danger of the humanitarian situation on the lives of civilians.

