Delhi Pollution: Do Odd-Even Schemes Work? Here's What Data Says

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The odd-even road rationing formula could make a comeback if Delhi's air quality index enters the \"severe plus\" category, the capital city's environment minister said on Tuesday as the pollution worsened after Diwali. The minister's comment came a week after the Supreme Court had reprimanded the governments of Delhi and neighbouring states for failing to curb pollution and termed the proposed traffic-rationing scheme \"mere optics\".

