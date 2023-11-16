WHO gives USD250 each for people who were sexually abused by Congolese

(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) is under scrutiny as reports reveal that it paid USD250 each to at least 104 Congolese women who were allegedly sexually abused by its staff during the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The payments, totaling USD26,000, were made earlier this year as part of efforts to address the significant sex scandal within the organization, considered the largest in its history, according to internal documents cited by the Associated Press (AP).



Dr. Gaya Gamhewage, responsible for WHO's work on sexual harassment and abuse prevention, reportedly visited the DRC to oversee the compensation process. Recipients of the payments were required to undergo training courses aimed at helping them establish "income-generating" businesses to receive the cash. The AP report highlighted the case of one abused woman who gave birth to a baby with a disability requiring special medical care.



The sexual abuse scandal came to light through an investigation commissioned by the WHO, which reported in September 2021 that 21 of its employees, among 83 aid workers, were involved in sexually assaulting local women and girls during a 2018-2020 United Nations Ebola mission in the DRC. The report outlined various abuses, including allegations of rape, committed by both local and international workers. Women claimed they were offered work in exchange for sex, coerced with alcohol, trapped in hospitals, and forced into sexual acts, resulting in pregnancies for some.



The investigation highlighted clear structural failures and an inability to manage the risks of sexual exploitation and abuse in the DRC. Prior to the official report, AP had reported that senior WHO management was aware of the sexual misconduct in 2019 but took little action to address it. The recent compensation payments to victims have raised questions about the adequacy of the response and the broader issue of accountability within the WHO.





