UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Celebrates Diwali With Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Preity Zinta And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Preity Zinta recently took to social media to share pictures from her Diwali celebrations. However, she later deleted them for unknown reasons. The photos featured Preity interacting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and celebrity couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna.

Preity had captioned the pictures initially, "What an incredible Diwali this has been. A heartfelt thank you to Prime Minister @rishisunakmp & his gracious wife @akshatamurty_official for inviting me to be part of this year's Diwali celebration at Downing Street. It was an honour to celebrate Diwali with him and the people from the Hindu community in the Uk. #gratitude #diwali #ting (sic)."

Rishi Sunak had earlier posted pictures with his family, where he could be seen lighting diyas outside 10 Downing Street. The caption read,“A special moment for me to be celebrating Diwali with my family on the steps of No.10. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating here in the UK and around the world!”

Regarding his career, Akshay Kumar's most recent appearance was in the 2023 film Mission Raniganj. Right now, he is excited about Singham Again, where he is expected to make a brief appearance. The movie will be available on July 4th of next year.

