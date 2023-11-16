Masaba Gupta Criticizes Ramiz Raja For Laughing At Racist Remark On Neena Gupta, Viv Richards On National TV

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Fashion designer and actor Masaba Gupta has denounced former Pakistani cricketer Ramiz Raja for laughing at a racial comment directed at her parents, cricket legend Vivian Richards, and veteran actress Neena Gupta. An old clip is circulating online where Ramiz Raja is seen laughing on a Pakistani TV news channel where a lady made fun of Vivian Richards's skin colour and termed him 'Mr Kaliya'.On Wednesday, Masaba expressed her anger on X (formerly known as Twitter), adding that the former Pakistani Cricketer lacks grace.

Masaba Gupta was hurt by the fact that Ramiz Raja actively participated in the conversation by laughing at it.



Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards met in the 1980s and fell in love when Richards was on the West Indies tour to India. Back then, Richards was separated from his marriage with whom he had two children. The two never married but Neena got pregnant with Masaba. She raised her as a single mother and in January 2023, Richards attended Masaba's wedding to actor Satyadeep Misra. The three have good relations with each other and Richards also celebrated Diwali 2023 in India with Masaba.

