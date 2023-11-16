World Cup 2023: Shah Rukh Khan To Madhuri Dixit, Celebs Cheer For India As They Reach Finals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On November 15, 2023, India's men in blue defeated the men in black New Zealand, by 70 runs to reach the World Cup final. The day became even more special when Virat Kohli hit his 50th One Day International century, Shreyas Iyer's second consecutive hundred, and Mohammed Shami's third five-wicket haul in three weeks highlighted India's tenth consecutive triumph in the competition.
The stadium was filled with celebrities and they later took to their social media handles to congratulate and send good wishes to the team. Here's what celebs posted.
Celebrities social media reactions
Shah Rukh Khan
Madhuri Dixit
Ayushman Khurana
Suniel Shetty
Anupam Kher
Sidharth Malhotra
Mohanlal
Also read:
Video: Rajinikanth in Mumbai to watch India vs New Zealand match; superstar receives Golden Ticket from BCCI
World Cup 2023 final
So far, team India tops the table and has not lost a single match in the tournament. The World Cup final will be played on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India will face either Australia or South Africa depending on whoever wins the second semi-final.
MENAFN16112023007385015968ID1107436843
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.