Jai Ganesh: Unni Mukundan, Mahima Nambiar Starrer First Look Poster OUT

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Jai Ganesh. The makers of the movie have released the first-look poster of the movie on social media. The movie is directed by Ranjith Sankar. The movie marks Ranjit Sankar's first collaboration with Unni Mukundan. The actor shared a post stating, "

Drive. Thrive. Survive.

Presenting the first look of

#JaiGanesh !"





The role of Unni Mukundan is yet to be announced by the makers. Meanwhile, the shooting of the movie is taking place in and around Ernakulam. Chandu Selvaraj is the cinematographer of the film.

Mahima Nambiar is playing the female lead and actress Jomol plays the role in the movie. The movie is produced by Unni Mukundan Films and Dreams N Beyond.

Meanwhile, the actor Unni Mukundan released the title poster of his next film 'November 9'. The makers of the movie announced the first motion poster on their social media platforms.

The movie is directed by Pradeep M Nair and produced by Sharif Mohammad and Abdul Khaddaf under the banner of Cubes Entertainments. The video begins by showing things related to the Kerala government, the Supreme Court, an Indian map, and an unborn child. Then, it concludes with visuals of the Babri Masjid. More information about the film has not been released.

