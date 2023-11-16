Rajasthan Election 2023: JP Nadda Unveils BJP's Promises In Poll Manifesto; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In preparation for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections on November 25, BJP's national president JP Nadda on Thursday (November 16) unveiled the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto). Alongside him were notable leaders like Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, state party chief CP Joshi, and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Nadda stressed the significance of the BJP's manifesto, considering it not just a mere document but a comprehensive roadmap for development. He emphasized the party's track record, asserting that the BJP delivers on its promises, making their manifesto a commitment, not just words on paper.

Meghwal, who leads the party's manifesto committee, highlighted that the Sankalp Patra was formulated based on inputs received from over one crore individuals through initiatives like“Akansha Peti,” emails, and various social media platforms.

The Rajasthan Assembly, comprising 200 seats, is set for polls on November 25, with the vote count scheduled for December 3. In the previous 2018 elections, the Congress secured 100 seats, followed by BJP with 73, while other parties and independent candidates claimed a share of the remaining seats.

