Electricity Theft Allegations: BESCOM Imposes Fine, No Jail For Former CM HD Kumaraswamy

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has already found himself embroiled in controversy as an FIR has been lodged against him by the BESCOM Vigilance Squad at Jayanagar police station. The case revolves around the unauthorized connection of electric lights used for Diwali decorations at his residence.

The incident gained public attention after a video showcasing the unauthorized connection to Kumaraswamy's house surfaced on social media. Subsequently, a war of words erupted between the JD(S) and Congress parties, intensifying accusations following the revelation of the power theft case.

Amidst this, the state Congress took a dig at Kumaraswamy, labelling him as the "only honest person" who allegedly secured an illegal electricity connection in J.P. Nagar. They emphasized the irony of a former chief minister being involved in power theft, highlighting the government's provision of 200 units of free home lighting, contrasting it with the purported electricity misuse.

In retaliation, the JD(S) responded by displaying posters on their office compound, accusing Congress workers of theft and urging restraint from further pilferage. The situation escalated further as Kumaraswamy's supporters expressed their anger against Congress by protesting the placement of posters on the JDS office walls.

Meanwhile, the BESCOM Vigilance Squad lodged an FIR against Kumaraswamy under Section 135 of the Electricity Act 2003, prompted by a complaint from Assistant Executive Engineer V. Prashant Kumar. The complaint cited the improper connection of electric lights from the house to the roadside electricity pole.

Following an investigation conducted by BESCOM officials, it was confirmed that the electric connection for the Diwali decorations originated from the roadside pole instead of the house's meter. The FIR has led to the initiation of an inquiry led by Inspector Edwin Pradeep S.

Despite the severity of the case, BESCOM sources indicate that Kumaraswamy's admission of negligence might limit the punishment to a fine rather than imprisonment. The Electricity Act-135 of 2003 stipulates a penalty of up to three years in prison or a fine for electricity theft.