Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan, Celebs Who Misbehaved With Their Fans

Nana Patekar got involved in a controversy where a video of him hitting his fan on his head went viral.



Celebrities share a huge fan base and while they are spotted somewhere, the audiences love capturing them and rush to take pictures.



Recently, Nana Patekar was in the news for misbehaving with a fan who asked him for a selfie while he was shooting for his film. As the fan tried taking one, Nana Ptekar smacked him hard on his head.

Salman Khan once glared at a fan who asked for a selfie. The fan was then forcefully shoved by his bodyguard.



Shah Rukh Khan is very generous with his fans however, he was once witnessed misbehaving with a fan at the airport who requested a selfie.

Hrithik Roshan was likewise annoyed when a fan approached him too closely for a selfie. He demanded fiercely from the man what he was doing.

When a fan covertly attempted to film the actor's video, John Abraham snatched his phone and also pushed him away.

