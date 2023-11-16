7 Effective Ways To Get Red Of Frizzy Hair And Achieve Smooth Locks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Factors such as humidity, heat damage, and lack of moisture contribute to unruly hair. Explore 7 practical tips to help you get rid of frizzy hair and embrace a sleek, polished look.

Split ends can contribute to frizz and make your hair appear more unruly.

Aim for a trim every 6-8 weeks, or as needed, to keep your hair in optimal condition.

Opt for a wide-tooth comb or a brush with natural bristles, as these are gentler on the hair and help distribute natural oils evenly.



Excessive heat styling is a common culprit for frizzy hair. Minimize the use of flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers, and always use a heat protectant spray.

The way you dry your hair can significantly impact its texture. Avoid vigorously rubbing your hair with a towel, as this can lead to friction and increased frizz.

Use a hydrating shampoo and conditioner to replenish lost moisture, and consider incorporating a deep conditioning treatment into your routine at least once a week.

Humidity can wreak havoc on frizz-prone hair. To combat this, use anti-frizz products that are specifically designed to repel moisture.





Apply a nourishing hair mask or a small amount of coconut oil to the ends of your hair before bedtime.

Cover your hair with a silk or satin scarf or use a silk pillowcase.