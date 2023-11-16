7 Effective Ways To Get Red Of Frizzy Hair And Achieve Smooth Locks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Factors such as humidity, heat damage, and lack of moisture contribute to unruly hair. Explore 7 practical tips to help you get rid of frizzy hair and embrace a sleek, polished look.
Factors such as humidity, heat damage, and lack of moisture contribute to unruly hair. Explore 7 practical tips to help you get rid of frizzy hair and embrace a polished look.
Split ends can contribute to frizz and make your hair appear more unruly.
Aim for a trim every 6-8 weeks, or as needed, to keep your hair in optimal condition.
Opt for a wide-tooth comb or a brush with natural bristles, as these are gentler on the hair and help distribute natural oils evenly.
Excessive heat styling is a common culprit for frizzy hair. Minimize the use of flat irons, curling irons, and blow dryers, and always use a heat protectant spray.
The way you dry your hair can significantly impact its texture. Avoid vigorously rubbing your hair with a towel, as this can lead to friction and increased frizz.
Use a hydrating shampoo and conditioner to replenish lost moisture, and consider incorporating a deep conditioning treatment into your routine at least once a week.
Humidity can wreak havoc on frizz-prone hair. To combat this, use anti-frizz products that are specifically designed to repel moisture.
Apply a nourishing hair mask or a small amount of coconut oil to the ends of your hair before bedtime.
Cover your hair with a silk or satin scarf or use a silk pillowcase.
MENAFN16112023007385015968ID1107436814
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.