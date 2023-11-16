Tesla plans on doubling shipments from India

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Tesla is poised to increase its imports of components from India, as announced by Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during his visit to Tesla's factory in Fremont, California. The move comes amid reports suggesting that India is actively encouraging the electric vehicle (EV) giant to establish a manufacturing plant within its borders.



Following a comprehensive tour of Tesla's facility, Minister Goyal took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), to reveal that Tesla is "on its way to double its components imports from India." This statement aligns with Goyal's earlier announcement in September, where he indicated that Tesla aimed to source components valued at around USD1.9 billion from India in the current year, a significant increase from the USD1 billion recorded in 2022.



Expressing delight at witnessing Indian engineers and finance professionals in senior roles at Tesla, Goyal underscored their contributions to the company's "remarkable" journey. The visit to the Tesla factory is part of Goyal's broader tour of the United States, focusing on bolstering economic ties and encouraging investment in India's growing EV sector.



While Goyal was scheduled to meet Tesla CEO Elon Musk during the visit, Musk had to cancel due to health reasons. In response to Goyal's post, Musk extended an apology for his absence and acknowledged the Indian government's emphasis on attracting investments and expanding the output of EVs in the country, emphasizing the potential for "economies of scale of new technologies."



This development comes several months after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Musk during his visit to the United States. Musk, at that time, acknowledged Modi's commitment to India, stating that the Prime Minister was actively encouraging significant investments. The visit and the subsequent statements fuel speculation about a potential announcement regarding Tesla's increased presence and manufacturing plans in India.





MENAFN16112023000045015687ID1107436810