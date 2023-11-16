Lavrov states main elements for Israel`s safety

(MENAFN) In an exclusive interview with RT on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized the urgency of addressing the Israeli-Palestinian violence within the framework of a United Nations-backed two-state solution. Lavrov urged for a genuine effort to implement a ceasefire in Gaza as a crucial step toward resolving the longstanding conflict.



Lavrov expressed concern about the refusal of the United States to impose any restrictions on Israel, identifying this stance as a significant obstacle to curbing the ongoing bloodshed. The top Russian diplomat highlighted the potential risk of the Gaza hostilities escalating into a regional war, underscoring the importance of international intervention to prevent such a scenario. Despite this risk, Lavrov noted that players in Lebanon and Iran currently have no inclination to pursue such a path.



The interview also touched on the strained relationship between the United States and Russia, with Lavrov addressing the United Nations labeling Moscow as an "international pariah" and a "rogue state." According to the Russian foreign minister, such characterizations are unfounded, and he presented evidence to the contrary.



Furthermore, Lavrov delved into the aspirations of African nations to receive a fair share of the wealth generated from the processing of their natural resources. The interview covered the broader theme of the rebalancing of global power dynamics, reflecting Russia's perspective on geopolitical shifts.



As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues to unfold and draw international attention, Lavrov's insights provide a diplomatic perspective on the challenges and potential solutions, offering a nuanced analysis of the role of key players and the global balance of power.



