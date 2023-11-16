Pervious Concrete Market Size, Share, Growth, Future Scope, Trends 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Pervious Concrete Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Pervious Concrete Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. To decrease runoff from a site and allow groundwater recharge, pervious concrete is a special kind of concrete with a highly porous component, that is used for concrete flatwork purposes. Pervious concrete allows water from precipitation and other sources to pass through immediately. The Pervious Concrete market is expanding because of factors such as increasing construction projects and the rising concerns for recharging groundwater.

According to IBEF, in 2019, the real estate industry in India generated sales of USD 1.72 billion, which is expected to go to USD 9.30 billion by 2040. Further, highway construction in India rose to 17.00% CAGR between FY16-FY21. Despite pandemic and lockdown, India has constructed 13,298 km of highways in FY21. However, higher requirements for specialized design may halt market growth. The market for Pervious Concrete may augment in the forecast period, owing to investments in the construction industry and technological advancements in the pervious concrete

The key regions considered for the Global Pervious Concrete Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to rising infrastructure projects. According to refinitiv, the total number of infrastructure projects in November 2020 were 202 units, which reached to 294 units, in November 2020. Whereas, North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rapidly growing demand for recharging the groundwater and reducing the stormwater runoff.

Major market players included in this report are:

BASF SE

A.G. Peltz Group, LLC

Bay Area Pervious Concrete

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

Chaney Enterprises

Empire Blended Products, Inc.

Frank J. Fazzio & Sons Inc.

Fred Adams Paving

Pacific Pervious Concrete

Raffin Construction

Recent Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, BASF launched Master Builders Solutions: a completely new brand in the construction of roads, buildings and other commercial area and residential projects. Further, this brand also proposes various chemical solutions for new construction, maintenance, repair and renovation of buildings and infrastructure: concrete admixtures, cement additives, chemical solutions for quarrying and excavating, waterproofing, concrete protection and repair products, residues and high-performance flooring products.

In Sept 2019, GHMC launched the Model Pilot Project: Pervious Concrete. The project will aim to provide the environmentally friendly material which is principally used for the construction of infrastructural projects, in the forecast period. With this launch, the company will enhance its geographical presence in the long run.

Global Pervious Concrete Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Design, Application, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Design:

Hydrological

Structural

By Application:

Hardscape

Floors

Other applications

By End-User:

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Infrastructure Construction

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

MENAFN