Rubber Gloves Market Analysis With Key Players, Applications, Trends And Forecasts 2023-2032

Global Rubber Gloves Market is valued at approximately USD 20.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2029. A rubber glove is manufactured from the usage of natural rubber or synthetic rubber. The rubber glove offers properties such as waterproof, durability, and elasticity as it is made from natural or synthetic latex. The main purpose of rubber gloves is to provide protection for the hands while performing tasks involving chemicals and maintaining hygiene. The surging demand for rubber gloves in the healthcare industry, coupled with the rising number of government initiatives for industrial safety in various applications are the primary factors that are propelling the market demand across the globe.

According to the Statista report, the Indian healthcare industry was estimated to be worth around USD 194 billion in 2020. Also, it is projected that the industry is constantly developing and is likely to reach nearly USD 372 billion by 2022. Therefore, the flourishing development of the healthcare industry is fueling the demand for Rubber Gloves, which is augmenting the market growth. In addition, the rising number of initiatives by the industry market players, as well as growing investment in R&D activities are offering various growth prospects to the market over the forecasting years. However, the imposition of stringent regulatory rules & regulations stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Rubber Gloves Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the increase in medical and healthcare spending, as well as the growing requirement for protective gloves in metal production, food & beverage, and chemical sectors. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as flourishing growth of the end-use industry, rising awareness for maintaining hygiene by individuals, as well as increasing disposable income.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ansell Ltd.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad Corporation

Kimberly Clark Company

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Schield Scientific

Atlantic Safety Products Inc.

Unigloves (UK) Limited

Mapa Professional

Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, Tripura is likely to receive a high share of ATMAs (Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association) with an investment of around USD 137.68 million (INR 11,000 million) in the overall northeastern region of India in order to boost the production of gloves, syringes, etc. based on rubber.

Global Rubber Gloves Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Type, Material, End-user Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Disposable

Reusable

By Type:

Powdered

Powder Free

By Material:

Latex

Nitrile

Vinyl

Others

By End-user Industry:

Healthcare

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Machinery

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

