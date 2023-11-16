Stand-Up Pouches Market 2023 Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions, And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Stand-up pouches Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Stand-up pouches Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Stand-up pouches are used for packaging the products across various end-user. These are recyclable, offer longer shelf life, require low production cost, easy to use. Stand-up pouches are majorly used and getting popular among traders, retailers, and consumers. These are made up of 100 % recyclable material and are also environmentally friendly. The Stand-up pouches market is anticipated to grow with lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages and increasing demand across end-user industries.

According to the Global Food Market (Economic Research Services) in 2020, the global sales of packaged food reached around USD 1,976 billion in 2022. The major region such as the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific are dominating the sales and demand for packaged food products. It includes the United States, Germany, Japan, India, etc. Growing demand from emerging economies and rising demand for alcohol packaging create lucrative market opportunities for the market. However, stringent government regulations hampers the market growth in the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Stand-up pouches Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is deemed as the dominating region across the market in terms of the largest revenue generation in the forecast period. Also, Asia pacific is projected to rise with the fastest growth rate in terms the of highest CAGR owing to the rising consumer base for packaged food, growing demand for end-user industries and increasing awareness of the application stand-up pouches among retailers, traders, consumers, etc.

Major market players included in this report are:

Sealed Air

Amcor plc

Mondi Plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Glenroy Inc.

Smurfit Kappa

Bischof+Klein

Hood Packaging Corporation

Uflex Limited

FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2021, Amcor has launched a specialty multi-chamber pouch. It is used for drug-device combination products. This Dual Chamber Pouch has been used by the Flexible Packaging Association in 2021 for its technical innovation and material structure.

In June 2019, ProAmpac US-based flexible packaging solutions provider announced its new ProActive PCR Retort pouches. These are designed for pet and human food packaging.

Global Stand-up pouches Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, Form, Closure Type, Material, Application, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Aseptic

Standard

Retort

Hot-filled

By Form:

Round Bottom

Rollstock

K-Style

Plow/Folded Bottom

Flat Bottom

By Closure Type:

Top Notch

Zipper

Spout

By Material:

Plastic

Metal/Foil

Paper

Bioplastic

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

