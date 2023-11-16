Stand-Up Pouches Market 2023 Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions, And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Stand-up pouches Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.
Global Stand-up pouches Market is valued at approximately USD $$billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $$% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Stand-up pouches are used for packaging the products across various end-user. These are recyclable, offer longer shelf life, require low production cost, easy to use. Stand-up pouches are majorly used and getting popular among traders, retailers, and consumers. These are made up of 100 % recyclable material and are also environmentally friendly. The Stand-up pouches market is anticipated to grow with lucrative growth in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for packaged food and beverages and increasing demand across end-user industries.
According to the Global Food Market (Economic Research Services) in 2020, the global sales of packaged food reached around USD 1,976 billion in 2022. The major region such as the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific are dominating the sales and demand for packaged food products. It includes the United States, Germany, Japan, India, etc. Growing demand from emerging economies and rising demand for alcohol packaging create lucrative market opportunities for the market. However, stringent government regulations hampers the market growth in the forecast period.
The key regions considered for the Global Stand-up pouches Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is deemed as the dominating region across the market in terms of the largest revenue generation in the forecast period. Also, Asia pacific is projected to rise with the fastest growth rate in terms the of highest CAGR owing to the rising consumer base for packaged food, growing demand for end-user industries and increasing awareness of the application stand-up pouches among retailers, traders, consumers, etc.
Major market players included in this report are:
Sealed Air
Amcor plc
Mondi Plc
Sealed Air Corporation
Glenroy Inc.
Smurfit Kappa
Bischof+Klein
Hood Packaging Corporation
Uflex Limited
FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation
Recent Developments in the Market:
In June 2021, Amcor has launched a specialty multi-chamber pouch. It is used for drug-device combination products. This Dual Chamber Pouch has been used by the Flexible Packaging Association in 2021 for its technical innovation and material structure.
In June 2019, ProAmpac US-based flexible packaging solutions provider announced its new ProActive PCR Retort pouches. These are designed for pet and human food packaging.
Global Stand-up pouches Market Report Scope:
Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021
Base Year for Estimation: 2021
Forecast period: 2022-2029
Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends
Segments Covered: Type, Form, Closure Type, Material, Application, End-User, Region
Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World
Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*
The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.
The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Aseptic
Standard
Retort
Hot-filled
By Form:
Round Bottom
Rollstock
K-Style
Plow/Folded Bottom
Flat Bottom
By Closure Type:
Top Notch
Zipper
Spout
By Material:
Plastic
Metal/Foil
Paper
Bioplastic
By Application:
Food & Beverage
Cosmetics & Toiletries
Healthcare
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Growth Hampering Factors in the Market:
