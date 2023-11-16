Erdogan declares Israel as ‘terrorist state’

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has escalated his criticism of Israel, branding it a "terror state" and accusing the country of committing "genocide" in Gaza. In a speech to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) parliamentary group in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan launched personal attacks against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, confidently asserting that Netanyahu is on his way out of office, regardless of the outcome of the hostilities in Gaza.



Erdogan took the opportunity to challenge Netanyahu on Israel's possession of nuclear weapons, urging the prime minister to disclose such information. However, Erdogan dismissed the idea that a nuclear arsenal would save Netanyahu, emphasizing his belief that the Israeli leader is destined to lose his position.



"We see Netanyahu flanked by ministers during his news conferences. He thinks these ministers will save him. Netanyahu is a goner," Erdogan declared.



Reiterating his characterization of the conflict in Gaza as "genocide" perpetrated by Israel, Erdogan criticized those who remain silent on the operations in the Palestinian enclave, stating that silence makes them complicit in the alleged crimes against humanity. Erdogan announced Turkey’s intent to pursue legal action, stating, "We will work to bring this case to the International Court of Justice," emphasizing the country's determination to seek justice on the international stage.



While Turkey cannot directly file a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice, as it never ratified the Rome Statute that established the court, Erdogan noted that government bodies and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) can inform the prosecutor's office of alleged crimes and request an investigation. The speech reflects the heightened tensions in the region and underscores Erdogan's assertive stance against Israel amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.



