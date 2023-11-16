Indie Susie Q Breaks Top 5000 Streaming Movies In UK

(MENAFN- Pressat) Now included with Amazon Prime subscriptions in the UK, "Susie Q" finds itself amongst big budget hits on the list of top streaming movies.
Susie Q is now available to view in the UK included with a subscription to Amazon Prime. The indie movie about two brothers who fight over a girl they plan to rob is now trending amongst the top 5000 streaming movies in the UK - sandwiched by big-budget hits including Natural Born Killers, Flashdance, and Wonka.
Susie Q is a comedy/crime film that originally saw a release during the NYC Indie Film Festival, but was re-edited by filmmaker Vilan Trub during COVID and re-released to much greater success and currently holds a 7.0 rating on IMDb. The production was inspired by the French New Wave and films from the 90's indie movement such as Clerks.
"I grew up during September 11 and saw a drastic change in society following that day. It was my generation's Kennedy moment and I always remembered how American Graffiti captured the feeling of community problems superseding world events in importance before the Kennedy assassination. That's what I wanted this movie to be, a time capsule with the Summer of 2001." - Vilan Trub, Director/Writer
Vilan Trub also directed The Dirty Kind from Executive Producer Michael Madsen.
