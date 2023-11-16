Arelious (Buddy) And I.S. Gray Award Recipients Announced

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Columbus, Ohio Nov 15, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

The Gray Award Fund is pleased to announce that Ms. Clarise Culver of Columbus, Ohio, and Mr. Iens Cherry John of Kottayam, India have been selected as Award recipients for 2023. Dr. E.M. Johnson, spokesperson for the Gray Award stated,” We are delighted to recognize these young people who represent the persistence, work ethic, and desire to make a positive difference in the lives of others that characterized the Gray family.”

Charise Culver is a first-year student at the New York College of Podiatric Medicine. She is interested in specializing in diabetic/wound care, and helping with lifestyle changes for preventative care as well. She is the daughter of Pastor Franklin and Mrs. Reginia Culver of Columbus, Ohio. Pastor Franklin Culver is the pastor of Resurrection Power Church of God in Christ in Columbus, Ohio.

Also selected was Iens Cherry John of Kottayam, India who is studying in the area of Church Media Ministry. His parents are Pastor and Mrs. John K. Cherian. Iens is currently attending Valor Christian College in Columbus, Ohio. His father Pastor John K. Cherian is president of The Logos Assembly. The Logos Assembly oversees several churches and Community Development Centers in different areas of India. Currently, they have Media Ministries in different local languages and Iens plans to continue to assist in the ministry.

The Gray Award is given in honor of Buddy Gray and I.S. Gray and the entire historic Glen Merry community that thrived for many years in the Mississippi Delta. Mr. and Mrs. Gray were independent African-American farmers who were committed to a strong work ethic and a belief that they could help create a better tomorrow for their family and community. For many years Mrs. Gray was a member of the Unity Church of God in Christ off Highway 83 East.

The spirit of perseverance, commitment, and belief in a better tomorrow was characteristic of the residents who lived in what was known as the“Colored Colony,” The Glen Mary community was located off Highway 82 East, with many of the children attending O'Bannon High School. Several O'Bannon graduates have been among former award winners.