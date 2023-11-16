(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Toronto, Ontario Nov 15, 2023

Watch the performance here .

The Voice Croatia witnessed an extraordinary moment as Canadian-Croatian singer Danijela Hajdinjak, known by stage name Dani Kristina, took the stage and left an indelible mark on the judges. With her mesmerizing rendition of Adele's "Make You Feel My Love," the 23-year-old multi-lingual songwriter and artist captivated the audience, earning the admiration of all four judges-Davor Gobac, Vanna, Dino Jelusic, and Damir Urban-who eagerly turned their chairs during the blind auditions.

The judges were effusive in their praise for Dani's performance. Urban remarked,“She able to change the atmosphere of the room with her powerful and soulful rendition,” while Jelusic, equally impressed, highlighted the singer's "beautiful pauses and intimate whispers that added a perfect touch to the performance.”

Vanna, recognizing Dani Kristina's individuality, commented, "What struck me was that you brought a different version of Adele's song. Your immense strength in delivering the song was truly remarkable. It was fresh, bare in a way, but extremely powerful. If you're doing that instinctively, then you're doing it perfectly.

Based in the vibrant musical city of Rijeka, Croatia, The Mississauga-born singer has already made waves in the industry with her powerful voice and exceptional songwriting skills. Her music is a fusion of pop and indie pop, delivering an authentic and passionate touch to her work. Distinguished by memorable melodies, contagious hooks, and lyrics that connect with listeners, Dani Kristina's EP, Aura, features a blend of rock, electronic, and dance music. Her songs explore the nuances of relationships, heartbreak, and growing up. She even collaborated with TikTok star @katamogz for the official music video of her disco-pop single called "Gambler." As a viral TikTok sensation herself, Dani has amassed over 98,000 followers, with her videos garnering millions of views.

Notably, Danijela joins the ranks of impressive contestants who have achieved the rare feat of turning all four judges during the blind auditions on The Voice Croatia. The 23-year-old follows in the footsteps of previous standout talents like Kristina Krolo, Kristina Boban, and Kristian Marolt.

With her choice to join Team Urban, led by mentor Damir Urban, Danijela is set to embark on a remarkable journey of growth and artistic exploration under his guidance.

We are eagerly anticipating the next chapters in Dani's journey on The Voice Croatia, where her unique blend of Canadian and Croatian influences promises to elevate the competition to new heights.

About Dani Kristina

From dancy pop anthems to moody, emotional ballads, Dani Kristina (also known as Danijela Hajdinjak) has a little bit of everything for every listener. Just like Taylor Swift, Lennon Stella, Halsey, and countless other inspirations, Dani knows how to write bangers. Through the process of writing over 600 songs as a teenager and training as a classical pianist and vocalist, she has found her niche. Dani is a confident, mature, creative, and open-minded artist with diverse musical roots which allow her to experiment with complex harmonies within her songwriting.

Danijela, born in Canada, recently moved to Rijeka, Croatia. A seasoned musician since age six, she has collaborated with various producers, performed for the diaspora, and shared the stage with Croatian artists such as Kićo Slabinac, Tajči, Mate Bulić, Gazde, Đani Stipaničev, Klapa Sv Juraj, Sandra Bagarić and the HRT Tamburitza Orchestra.